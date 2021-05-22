Rakul Preet Singh says people are ‘writing different kinds of scripts’ giving her freedom to choose

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says "experimentation" in movie writing has enabled performers to pick varied and contrasting roles.

The 30-year-old actor made her debut in Hindi cinema with Yaariyan in 2014 and later featured in Neeraj Pandey-directed Aiyaary and Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De.

"I think it's a great time where people are writing different kinds of scripts, that possibly the audiences are looking to watch. The experimentation that's happening is different and that leads us to get that opportunity to be able to choose those different roles," Rakul told PTI.

"I am very grateful that I have an opportunity to be able to choose these different kinds of roles. And each character is different and contrasting," she added.

Rakul has an interesting slate of films set for release, including Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G and Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday.

She will also reportedly feature in Ronnie Screwvala-produced movie Chhatriwali and Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy.

Also read: Raj and DK say The Family Man's title was deliberate choice: 'He's balancing family and country'

Talking about her process of choosing projects, Rakul said she just follows her instincts.

"I don't think much as an actor. I just go by my instincts. I feel great that I am getting to do what I want to do. I think about one day at a time. I feel very grateful that I have these films and I am looking forward to having more work," she said.

Rakul currently stars in Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film is streaming on Netflix.





ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON