Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan to work together in pan-India action drama

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan will share the screen for the first time for an upcoming pan-India project. Sharing the news on his social media, Adivi wrote #SeshExShruti, much to the delight of fans. While the film’s title is yet to be revealed, this film will be Adivi’s second Hindi film after the highly successful 2022 film Major which saw him play the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. (Also Read: Banita Sandhu joins the cast of Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2: 'It’s a role unlike any I’ve ever done')

Details of the project

Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan will star together in a film soon(Instagram)

Shaneil Deo has worked as the director of photography for several Telugu films like Kshanam and Goodachari, which saw Adivi as the lead actor. The director was born and raised in the United States, making this his maiden venture. He had previously directed a coming–of-age short titled Layla, which was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Shaneil and Adivi will share story and screenplay credits for the film. The project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. Suniel Narang is co-producing the project.

Updates to roll out soon

The makers plan on rolling out updates for the film in the coming days. Character posters and title will be revealed too, giving the audience a glimpse into what the film is all about. The untitled film will be shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi. “Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film will be shot in both languages. We have also kept in mind the cultural nuances of each language,” state the makers in a statement.

Upcoming projects

Adivi has a couple of projects lined up. The actor began shooting for G2 on Monday in Hyderabad at a specially erected set. Five floors of glass have been set up for the film, which also stars Banita Sandhu. He was last seen in HIT 2. Shruti will soon be seen in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire apart from an international project titled The Eye.

