After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya wants to appear on Koffee With Karan: 'Why not if I get a chance?'

Actor Naga Chaitanya has expressed his desire to be a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, days after his ex-wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on it. In a new interview, Chaitanya also spoke about how people connect his personal and professional lives, and said that it was 'sad sometimes'. He added that he has created a 'very clear barrier between the both'. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya says 'noise' about his personal life 'is louder than' films)

Chaitanya has been in the news since October last year after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and him announced their separation on their social media accounts. Recently, Samantha appeared on Karan's chat show and revealed that 'there are hard feelings' between the former couple. She added that 'it's not an amicable situation right now'.

In an interview with India.com, Naga Chaitanya said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?”

Speaking about his personal life, Chaitanya said, “I’ve sort of built myself in a way where my personal life doesn’t affect my professional life. When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both. So, it’s sad sometimes to see people connecting my personal life to my films out of nowhere… or what someone said or what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today and I just teach myself to keep working harder… (focus harder) at my work and make sure my work shines and eventually, it will.”

On Koffee With Karan season 7, the host asked Samantha, "Did you feel a lot of trolling was a result of you putting yourself out there?” She replied, “Yes, I can't complain about it because I chose that path to be transparent and when the separation happened I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life. I didn't had answers at that time.”

She also added, “It has been hard but it's good now. I am stronger.” After Karan Johar asked, “Do you guys have hard feelings?” Samantha responded, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.” Last year, Samantha and Chaitanya ended their nearly four-year-long marriage.

