Naga Chaitanya says 'noise' about his personal life 'is louder than' films: 'Hoping people start talking about my work'

Actor Naga Chaitanya, months after announcing his separation from wife-actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has said that the 'noise' (about his personal life) is 'louder than for the movies I do'. In a new interview, Chaitanya also spoke about his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha saying that he hopes people will 'start talking about my work too'. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya says Samantha Ruth Prabhu and him have best love stories onscreen)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. They issued a statement as they ended their nearly four-year-long marriage. They got engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017 and tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6 and as per Christian customs the following day.

Speaking with News 18, Chaitanya said, “The noise (about my personal life) is louder than for the movies I do. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way times are right now and that’s how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it’s fine. However, it’s my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I’m hoping people accept me and they’ll start talking about my work too."​

On Laal Singh Chaddha, he said, “It’s a huge release! I’ll get the maximum exposure in terms of openings only because of the people I’ve associated with through the span of the project. It’s a good kind of nervousness I’m feeling. Usually, when a film like this gets accepted, it’s like a tsunami that no one can stop. I’m confident that we might just achieve that.”

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The actor recently saw the release of his Telugu film Thank You. It is a coming-of-age drama of a person with humble beginnings going on to become a self-made billionaire. The film also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor.

