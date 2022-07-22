Naga Chaitanya says ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and him have best love stories onscreen

Naga Chaitanya, whose latest film Thank You released in theatres on Friday, spoke about his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview. The actor spoke about their on-screen chemistry and said they had ‘some of the best love stories’ onscreen. The actors have worked together in four movies. Read more: Samantha shares first photo with Naga Chaitanya after separation

While promoting Thank You, Naga was asked which actors he shared the best onscreen chemistry with. He said he could not pick just one actor and said he made a good onscreen pair with Samantha, as well as Sai Pallavi. They worked together in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story.

In a recent interview with Tamil entertainment portal Behindwoods, Naga said, “I can’t pick one actress. I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story. We had great on-screen chemistry. And also Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). We’ve had some of the best love stories together.”

Fans reacted to Naga Chaitanya’s response and praised him for being ‘mature’ and having ‘clarity’. One fan commented, “He reminds me a lot of Ajith (the actor). Always poised, humble and seems to be at peace with himself. Doesn't live for the Insta (Instagram) world.” Another person wrote, “Perfect example of a mature person.” One person simply wrote, “Class.”

Naga recently said that he plays Mahesh Babu’s fan in the college sequence of Thank You, which also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor. The film is directed by Vikram K. Kumar. A clip of Naga talking about playing a Mahesh Babu fan in Thank You had surfaced on social media.

Answering a question about his Mahesh Babu connection, Naga had said: “The film travels through a certain timeline involving my character who goes through school and college to become a successful start-up billionaire. We wanted to use a layer of cinema to show how cinemas has evolved through this timeline. This is to show how my character evolves with each Mahesh Babu’s film. It starts with Pokkiri and how much my character enjoys watching it to the next Mahesh Babu film at a different stage in my career. We’ve just used the cinema reference to follow the timeline.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON