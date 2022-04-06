Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts first photo with Naga Chaitanya after separation as she celebrates special milestone. See pic
Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts first photo with Naga Chaitanya after separation as she celebrates special milestone. See pic

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted the picture with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram Stories on Tuesday as she marked three years of Majili.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Majili.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a picture with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. The actor posted the picture on Instagram Stories on Tuesday as she marked three years of Majili. The Telugu-language romantic sports film, that starred her and Naga in the lead roles, was released on April 5 in 2019. The film marked their fourth collaboration after Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya and their first collaboration after their marriage. Also Read| NC22: Naga Chaitanya signs first film after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, teams up with Venkat Prabhu

Samantha shared a poster of the picture, that showed Naga's character Poorna Chandar Rao running with an angry expression on his face. The poster featured two more pictures, including one that showed Naga posing in a romantic setting with Samantha, who played Sravani in the film. The other picture showed him in a cricketer's jersey with Divyansha Kaushik, who portrayed Anshu. The poster read 3 years for Majili. Samantha also added the hashtag #3yearsformajili on the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster of Majili on Instagram Stories.
It comes after Samantha unfollowed Naga on Instagram last month, and shared a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories. It read, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this.’”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya took to his social media accounts to announce his new project. The actor, who was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bangarraju, has teamed up with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for a Telugu-Tamil yet-untitled bilingual film which is currently dubbed NC 22. It's the first film that he has signed since his separation from Samantha.

Samantha and Naga got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017, and tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6 that year and then according to Christian customs the following day. They announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

Samantha was recently seen in actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, in which she featured in the song Oo Antava. The actor will make her international debut with a film titled The Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John.

