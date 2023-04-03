After SS Rajamouli's praise, Nani says: 'This is team Dasara's Oscar'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli watched the new film Dasara and praised the performances of the actors in the film. Set in the coal mines of Telangana, Dasara released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil Kannada, and Hindi languages. Apart from Nani, the film features Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in important roles. Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela. (Also read: Prabhas reviews Nani’s Dasara, says 'we should do more films like this’)

Nani in a still from Dasara.(PTI)

Rajamouli took to Twitter to share his views on Dasara and said it was a career-best performance by Nani. The filmmaker wrote on Monday afternoon, "Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odela manages a tender heart touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy. Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the Dasara team on the wonderful success…"

Nani was quick to respond with, “Sirrrr…. This is our #Dasara team’s Oscar (heart emoji) @ssrajamouli.”

Ahead of the film's release, Nani had told the news agency PTI that artistes must understand that if they out their heart in a film, people will love it. “If you make a good film, box office returns will automatically follow. In the case of the last few blockbusters, the first part picked up slowly. When it got your love, the second part received 10 times the love. The idea is to win hearts first, box office collections will follow.”

Dasara has grossed ₹87 crore worldwide in the opening weekend, as per the producers. Production house SLV Cinemas said in a press note. “Dasara has been making waves at the box office with its outstanding success, crossing the milestone of ₹87 crores gross worldwide. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the second highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.”

The producers also said the ticket prices for Monday to Thursday (April 3 to April 6) have slashed to ₹112 for shows in the Hindi-speaking belt. "The movie has garnered immense praise for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the cost of ticket for the Hindi version will be ₹112 from Monday to Thursday," the note added.

