Dasara box office day 4 collection: Nani's film set to become first 100cr grosser for actor, mints 87cr globally

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 03, 2023 05:44 PM IST

Dasara box office day 4 collection: Nani's film will become his first ₹100 crore grosser. It has already minted ₹87 crore globally.

Actor Nani is all set to have a film in the 100 crore grossing club as his latest release Dasara has collected 87 crore in its opening weekend worldwide. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the film's team announced via a poster. Along with the poster, the tweet was captioned, "87+ crores worldwide gross in 4 days (fire emoji) Storming towards the Magical 100Crores+ club. #DhoomDhaamBlockbuster." (Also Read | Prabhas reviews Nani’s Dasara, says he loved it: ‘We should do more films like this’)

Nani in a still from Dasara.
Dasara is a familiar tale of the uprising, revenge, and friendship. Directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, the film features Nani in the role of Dharani. It t also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Dheekshith Shetty in key roles.

As per a report by box office tracking portal Andhra Box-office, the film has already recovered 90 percent of its investment in just four days. In the US, the film has already entered the profit zone as it has collected over $1.5 million and is eyeing to enter the $2 million club.

Film critic Jalapathy Gudeli tweeted, “US: With a first weekend gross of $1.6 million ( 13 Cr), #Dasarabecame Nani's highest-grossing film. Previous highest was 'Jersey' ($1.5M). The next goal is $2 million (sic).”

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to heap praise on the film. He wrote, “Amidst the rugged landscape and raw characters, Srikanth Odella manages a tender heart touching love story. Career best performance by Nani. Keerthy cake walks through her role. Every actor's performance was noteworthy."

He also added, "Cinematography is first class. Special mention to the background score. Hearty Congratulations to the #Dasara team on the wonderful success (sic).” Reacting to the tweet, Nani replied, "Sirrrr…. This is our #Dasara team’s Oscar @ssrajamouli."

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie’s deeply rooted setting and how Srikanth manages to transport the viewer to a never seen milieu of a coal-laden hamlet really works in the film’s favour.

Nani will be eyeing two releases as a producer this year. He had confirmed that he will be bankrolling the sequels to the successful Telugu films Awe. He also has the third part of the HIT franchise in the pipeline.

