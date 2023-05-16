Aishwarya Rajesh says she'd have played Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who was recently seen in Tamil coming-of-age thriller Farhana, said in a promotional interview that she would’ve been better as Srivalli than Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. She said if she was offered the opportunity to play the character of Srivalli, she would’ve jumped at it. Also read: Soppana Sundari movie review: Aishwarya Rajesh film never takes itself too seriously, unlike most crime comedies

Aishwarya Rajesh has said she would have loved to play Srivalli in Pushpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Nelson Venkatesan directed Farhana, Aishwarya plays a young mother from an orthodox Muslim family who takes up a job at a call center and how her life changes over a series of calls.

In a promotional interview, Aishwarya spoke about her brief stint in Telugu cinema. Having predominantly worked in Tamil films, she has starred in a lone Telugu film, World Famous Lover, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. “I like the Telugu industry but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn't work out as expected," she was quoted in a report by India Today.

She further added that if she had the opportunity to work in a film like Pushpa, she would’ve suited Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli more than her. “In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya rose to fame after she worked in the award-winning Tamil film, Kaaka Muttai. Since then, she has worked in several Tamil movies such as Boomika, Driver Jamuna, The Great Indian Kitchen, Soppana Sundari and Run Baby Run among others. She also worked in the Hindi film, Daddy, co-starring Arjun Rampal.

In Farhana, she plays the central character and the story follows her character who is forced to take up a job in a call centre after her family struggles to make ends meet. The film also stars Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Dutta and Selvaraghavan in key roles. Farhana has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, popular for bankrolling films such as Kaithi, Monster and Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10