Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya look in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali sends internet into a frenzy: ‘Doomsday can wait’

Everyone can agree that Akshaye Khanna might definitely be on a generational run. From Drishyam 2 to Chaava to Dhurandhar to Ikka, he has been in some of the most sensational projects over the past few years. Now, the actor is set to take on a striking new avatar in Mahakali, and fans will not have to wait much longer to see him in action. The actor, who has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, will make his Telugu debut with the mythological film. The makers have now announced that the much-awaited glimpse will be released on August 24.

A cryptic announcement sparks curiosity

Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali transformation is the internet’s latest obsession, first glimpse on August 24.

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The buzz around Mahakali began to build after filmmaker Prasanth Varma and RKD Studios shared a mysterious social media post that simply read, “24th August - The End Begins”. Along with it, they shared the look of Akshaye Khanna in the role of Shukracharya.

In Mahakali, Akshaye portrays Shukracharya, the formidable guru (spiritual teacher) of the Asuras (demons) in Hindu mythology. The character is very different from the ones Akshaye has played till now, and his very first avatar has already generated a lot of buzz online.

In the photo shared by the director, he looks almost unrecognisable in the character, sporting a long beard, matted hair pulled into a high topknot and prominent tilak markings on his forehead. The earthy, layered costume, along with the character's traditional accessories and jewellery, makes the look all the more intimidating.

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Fans cannot wait to see Akshaye Khanna

{{^usCountry}} The announcement has already triggered plenty of excitement among fans, particularly over his transformation. One Instagram user wrote, “We're NOT surviving bare-torsoed Akshaye 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another commented, “Doomsday can wait.. I am excited for this project more .. Akshay Khanna.” One fan wrote, “This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avatar.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement has already triggered plenty of excitement among fans, particularly over his transformation. One Instagram user wrote, “We're NOT surviving bare-torsoed Akshaye 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another commented, “Doomsday can wait.. I am excited for this project more .. Akshay Khanna.” One fan wrote, “This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avatar.” {{/usCountry}}

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The excitement has also spilt onto X, where one user called it a “Generational run for Akshaye Khanna,” while another wrote, “#Mahakali I have been looking forward to this film from Prasanth Varma, right from that fantastic first look.”

Back in March 2026, Prasanth had also praised Akshaye on his birthday, highlighting his understated approach to acting. He wrote, “Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you.”

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Mahakali expands the PVCU

Mahakali is the latest film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, which began with the success of Hanu-Man. The filmmaker has been building a larger universe around Indian mythology while combining these stories with contemporary filmmaking and visual effects.

The PVCU is set to grow further with projects including Jai Hanuman and Adhira. Mahakali is directed by Puja Kolluru and presented by RK Duggal, with Riwaz Ramesh Duggal backing the film under the RKD Studios banner.

The film also features Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf in important roles alongside Akshaye Khanna. Bhoomi is reportedly playing Mahakali, with her first-look poster released in October 2025.