Allu Arjun and daughter dance together during Ganapati visarjan; fans love their spirit: ‘Super’

Allu Arjun shared a new video from his Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The Telugu actor was joined by daughter Arha as he celebrated Ganapati visarjan in a grand manner. The father-daughter duo was seen dancing together on a street in full spirit. They were also joined by the actor’s staff and team, who cheered them on. Sharing a video of their festivities, Allu Arjun wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya (the Marathi chant translates to Lord Ganpati... come back early next year).” Read more: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa joins Ram Charan in inspiring Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans call it 'Tollywood supremacy'

On Monday, Allu shared the video on Instagram. He could be seen stepping down from his car as he held Arha in his arm. He also danced with his team and broke a coconut on the road as part of the Ganpati visarjan. He was also seen encouraging Arha to be a part of the festivities. She was then seen grooving to the festive beats and smiling as her father kept her close. Allu Arjun and Sneha married in 2011 and the couple are parents to Ayaan and Arha. Recently, Sneha had also shared pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Instagram.

Many fan pages shared clips and photos of Allu and his daughter from the Ganpati visarjan. While some praised him for teaching his daughter the importance of the festival by making her participate in the festivities, others could not get enough of the actor’s ‘high spirit’. One fan commented, “So nice of him to do this.” Another one wrote, “Super.”

Allu has been making headlines since the release of his film Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1. From the popular song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, to breaking box office records, the 2021 film has been one of the highlight’s of Allu’s career. It collected more than ₹300 crore worldwide.

Allu is now gearing up for the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which will see him and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their now-famous characters. The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar.

