Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi share heartfelt posts on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's death: 'Gone to soon'

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was RRR actor Jr NTR's cousin, died on Saturday at the age of 39. Nandamuri reportedly was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died. As per media reports Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January. The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his condolences at his death. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace,” he wrote. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!”

Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

After his debut with Okato Number Kurraadu (2003), Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated.

Jr NTR has not reacted to the news of his cousin's death yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10