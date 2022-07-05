Allu Arjun holds wife Sneha close as the pose with kids during their Tanzanian holiday

Actor Allu Arjun, who will soon commence shoot for the second part in the Pushpa series, is currently on a holiday with his family in Tanzania. In the latest Instagram post shared by Arjun’s wife Sneha, the entire family can be seen in matching all-white outfits and posing together. Sneha added a white heart emoji to the post. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli will not die in Pushpa 2)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second vacation the family has taken together within a month. Earlier in May, they were in London. During their trip, Arjun turned photographer for his family and clicked pictures of his kids. Their holiday pictures were shared by Sneha as well as Arjun.

The picture was clicked at Serengeti National Park, Tanzania. While Arjun can be seen in a white tee and shorts, his wife Sneha opted for a white flowy dress. Their daughter and son matched their outfits with a white shirt and a top.

Soon after Sneha shared the picture, fans took to the comments section and showered them with love. One fan wrote: “Nice family.” Another fan wrote: “Beautiful and sweet family.” “Waiting for Pushpa 2,” commented someone else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Pushpa, Arjun was essayed the role of a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. It's dubbed Hindi version alone minted over ₹100 crore. Apart from Arjun, it also starred Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a pan-India release in five languages.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.