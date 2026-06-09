Allu Arjun reviews cousin Ram Charan's Peddi; sends love to Janhvi Kapoor amid flak: ‘Genuinely very proud’

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi was released in theatres last Thursday, with paid premieres on Wednesday. While Allu Arjun’s family watched the film on opening day, he seems to have gotten around to it on Monday. Praising his cousin Ram’s performance in the film, he also sent love to Janhvi amid flak for her portrayal. (Also Read: Peddi actor Jagapathi Babu claims ‘bad reviews’ helped Ram Charan film achieve success: ‘Had to win twice’)

Allu Arjun reviews Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi

Allu Arjun was all praise for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arjun took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to post his review of Peddi. Praising Ram for his performance, he wrote, “Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause.”

Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.

A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 9, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also praised the rest of the film’s team and sent love to Janhvi. Arjun also wrote that Buchi elevated ‘everyone’ in the film, “Striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!” Backlash for Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification in Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also praised the rest of the film’s team and sent love to Janhvi. Arjun also wrote that Buchi elevated ‘everyone’ in the film, “Striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!” Backlash for Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification in Peddi {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In Peddi, Janhvi plays Achiyyamma, a woman who’s introduced as the daughter of a local politician. However, right from her introductory shot, the camera lingers on her body parts, hypersexualising her at every step. Peddi’s character even talks about touching her without her consent, making good on his promise and kissing her forcefully later on. However, all this is played off as romance in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Peddi, Janhvi plays Achiyyamma, a woman who’s introduced as the daughter of a local politician. However, right from her introductory shot, the camera lingers on her body parts, hypersexualising her at every step. Peddi’s character even talks about touching her without her consent, making good on his promise and kissing her forcefully later on. However, all this is played off as romance in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the two press conferences the filmmakers have held since the film’s release, they haven’t addressed the controversy, nor have they mentioned Janhvi’s name when discussing the rest of the cast and crew. On Monday evening, Ram also spoke about Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu, but did not take the leading lady’s name. Janhvi also hasn’t addressed the backlash, but ‘liked’ a post claiming that Peddi is the ‘most expensive disrespect’ to a leading lady.

Buchi apologised in a statement and stated that the objectionable scenes would be removed from the film. Despite mixed reviews since its release, Peddi has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, largely on the strength of its Telugu performance. While the film was also released in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada, it has not done as well in those languages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON