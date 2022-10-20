Allu Arjun’s dad announces film with Rishab Shetty after Kantara box office success: Asked him to work with us urgently

Kannada action-drama Kantara, which is having a dream run at the box office, has grossed over Rs. 175 crore in 19 days, since its release on September 30. Now, actor Allu Arjun’s father, film producer Allu Aravind, will be working with Kantara’s lead actor and director Rishab Shetty. On Wednesday, Aravind announced that will be doing a project with Rishab under the banner Geetha Arts. Speaking at the success meet of the Telugu version of Kantara, Aravind shared the news. Also read: Rishab Shetty shares Kantara's USP, says 'filmmakers thought desi stories won't work, audience kuch aur soch rahi hai'

In a clip that surfaced on social media, Aravind said at the event, “I’ve asked Rishab to do a film for Geetha Arts urgently, and he has immediately agreed.” Speaking at the same event, Rishab said he had no plans to work on the sequel to Kantara, as of now. He added that he will be taking a short break before commencing work on his next project.

As per trade sources, at the end of its theatrical run, the film is expected to finish with a lifetime gross of over Rs. 250 crore. With the major chunk of the earnings coming from the Kannada version of the movie, the dubbed Hindi and Telugu versions have also done good business with a cumulative gross of over Rs. 30 crore in six days since release.

Kantara, which translates to mystical forest, tells the story of a local demigod (Bhoota), who trades forest land with a king in 1870, in exchange for happiness. Many years later, when the king’s son grows greedy and wants the land back, he dies due to the wrath of Bhoota.

As per trade analyst Trinath, Kantara has become the second movie after KGF franchise to gross over Rs. 175 crore. “As the film enters its third weekend of run, it has grossed over Rs. 175 crore and continues to run to packed houses everywhere. Looking at the kind of reception the film has been earning and the terrific response for the release in other languages, Kantara could easily breach the Rs. 250 crore mark globally at the end of its theatrical run,” Trinath said.

Trinath added that over Rs. 140 crore has come in earnings from the Kannada version alone while the dubbed versions have registered over Rs. 30 crore gross since their release last week.

