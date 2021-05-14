Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to be released in two parts, first part will be out in August 2021
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to be released in two parts, first part will be out in August 2021

Releasing a statement, makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa said that their film will be released in two parts through 2021 and 2022. Details inside.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa.

The makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming multilingual action film Pushpa on Friday confirmed that the movie will be released in two parts. As per a statement from the makers, the first part will be released in cinemas this year while the second will hit the screens in 2022.

Pushpa will be Allu Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian film which will be simultaneously released in five languages including Hindi. The film, directed by Sukumar, will see Arjun play a character called Pushpa Raj, a forest brigand.

“The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story,” read a statement from the makers.

Pushpa revolves around the red sandalwood heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time.

The first part of the pan-India film is slated to release on the August 13, 2021 and the second part will be released in 2022. In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam.

The makers had recently revealed that they spent a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence which was under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

