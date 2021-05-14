Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Olivia Munn said she was 'obsessed' with John Mulaney years ago
Olivia Munn said she was 'obsessed' with John Mulaney years ago

  • American actor Olivia Munn and standup comedian John Mulaney began dating only some time back, but Olivia says she had her eyes on him for years.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:16 PM IST

American actor Olivia Munn may have started dating stand-up comedian John Mulaney only recently, but says she was obsessed with him years ago.

Page Six quoted a source telling People magazine that the new couple "met at church in Los Angeles," but the source noted that they "first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly."

Both attended Seth Myers' wedding to wife Alexi Ashe in Martha's Vineyard in 2013. Olivia was there with then-boyfriend Will Forte.

In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, Olivia talked about being at a wedding with both John and his now ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler and being "obsessed" with him.

"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiance want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" she said.

"At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So, you having fun? I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," she said.

As reported by Page Six, Olivia added that she emailed the then-engaged comic but he never emailed back. "I might've got the wrong email - probably. That's what I tell myself," she said.

It seems he has finally responded.

John and Anna were married in 2014. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that they are splitting, though a source told the outlet that the 38-year-old comedian asked for a divorce three months ago. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Anna said through a spokesperson.

Also read: About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy

On Thursday, Page Six confirmed via sources that John is now dating Olivia. But how they reportedly "met at a church in LA" was not immediately clear.

John went to rehab on the West Coast late last year and he returned to New York in February after leaving the facility. John has repeatedly poked fun at his Irish Catholic upbringing in his stand-up shows.

