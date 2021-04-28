Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and added that he has gone into self-isolation. He also requested all those who came in close contact with him recently to get tested.

Arjun took to Twitter to share the news. He also asked his fans and well-wishers to not worry as he is doing fine.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe,” he wrote.

Arjun currently awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark his maiden pan-Indian project.

Pushpa will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third-time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

In December last year, the shoot of Pushpa was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The film’s director Sukumar, Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative when they got themselves tested for the coronavirus.

The makers had recently revealed that they are spending a whopping ₹6 crore for a chase sequence in Pushpa which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen. The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, will release worldwide on August 13.