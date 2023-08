Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad

Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is one film for which fans have been waiting with a lot of excitement. As per a source, the actor is now all set to start another extensive shooting schedule for Pushpa: The Rule on Sunday at Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad. (Also Read | Crew of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 meets with bus accident near highway, injured rushed to hospital: Report)

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be starting their new schedule from tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors including Allu Arjun and others will start shooting for the big screen extravaganza from tomorrow (Sunday)," the source said in a statement.

"Interestingly, it’s learnt that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience,” the source added.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar. It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were also a part of the film. Rashmika will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film. Pushpa: The Rise created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about it set trends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10