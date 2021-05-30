Allu Arjun wishes brother Allu Sirish on birthday: 'My biggest moral support'. See pic

Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday took to social media to wish his brother Allu Sirish on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing a throwback picture and calling him the 'sweetest' brother, Arjun also said that he is the actor's biggest moral support.

Arjun wrote: “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral of support. Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come. @allusirish."

Arjun shared a picture along with Sirish from his cousin Niharika Konidela's wedding from last year.

Thanking his brother for the wishes, Sirish wrote: “Thank you AA! I'm so fortunate to have grown up around an elder brother like you. My best friend & guide in one person.”

Arjun and Sirish are very close. A few days ago, Sirish sent his brother sent a box of chocolates with a note which read, ''Dear Bunny & Sneha, I would have loved to celebrate my birthday in your presence, but the current situation has forced us to stay apart physically. I look forward to many more good times spent together. Until we’re able to meet again and celebrate in person again. I wanted to leave you with a little token, remembering our good times. Hope you and your loved ones stay safe and happy! Allu Sirish.''

On the career-front, Sirish will be next seen on screen in Telugu romantic drama Prema Kadanta. On the occasion of his birthday, the title of the project along with two new posters was unveiled on Sunday. Sirish took to Twitter to announce the title along with new posters.