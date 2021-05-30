Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's next film titled Prema Kadanta, see first look posters

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.

Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish's birthday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's ABCD - American Born Confused Desi, took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie.

"Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of 'Prema Kadanta'. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii," Sirish captioned the post.

Anu is known for films like "Agnyaathavaasi" and "Naa Peru Surya".

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's father, veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

