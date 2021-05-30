Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's next film titled Prema Kadanta, see first look posters
Prema Kadanta's announcement came on Sunday, birthday of Allu Sirish.
telugu cinema

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's next film titled Prema Kadanta, see first look posters

Prema Kadanta: Apart from the title of the film, the first look of the Telugu film was also revealed on the occasion of Allu Sirish's birthday on Sunday.
PTI
MAY 30, 2021

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.

Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish's birthday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's ABCD - American Born Confused Desi, took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie.

Also read: Kamaal R Khan, being sued for defamation by Salman Khan, vows 'isko sadak par le aaoonga'

"Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of 'Prema Kadanta'. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii," Sirish captioned the post.

Anu is known for films like "Agnyaathavaasi" and "Naa Peru Surya".

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's father, veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

Samara Sahni has made her Instagram debut.
Ranbir's niece Samara makes Instagram debut, shares pics from family album

Juhi Chawla has been quite active on social media for a while now.
Juhi Chawla shares a candid selfie with setting sun as the backdrop, see here

