Amala Akkineni reacts to trolls after son Akhil’s film Agent bombs: ‘I’m sure next one will be bigger and better'

Actor Amala Akkineni has reacted to criticism after the audience rejected her son Akhil Akkineni’s latest Telugu release Agent. The much-hyped film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she enjoyed watching the film despite its flaws. She also wrote that if the film is watched with an open mind, people will be amazed. Also read: Agent teaser: Akhil Akkineni debuts his ripped, six-pack ab look, Mammootty calls him ‘most notorious patriot’

Amala Akkineni on son Akhil Akkineni's film Agent.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent is a spy thriller which also stars Malayalam actor Mammootty and Dino Morea in key roles. The film opened to disastrous reviews as critics panned it on release day last Friday. Globally, it collected just ₹7 crore from the first day, which wasn't impressive either.

In her post, Amala wrote: “I understand that trolling comes from a deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed. The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons! . There were screams when the action happened. And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better.”

The comment section in her post has been disabled. Over the weekend, social media was full of reaction videos on Agent. Those who watched it, brutally criticised Akhil for the film.

Akhil is the son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni. This also makes him the half-brother of actor Naga Chaitanya as well.

For Agent, Akhil underwent an extreme physical transformation. In July 2021, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his transformed physique for the project. Hailing his transformation, fans had said his hard work won't fail. Akhil revealed that it took him exactly one year to complete his transformation.

Post the release of Agent, several people on social media said that all the hard work to physically transform didn’t help the film survive at the box office.

