Agent teaser: Akhil Akkineni debuts his ripped, six-pack ab look, Mammootty calls him 'most notorious patriot'. Watch

The teaser of Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming multilingual film Agent, a spy-thriller which also stars Malayalam sstar Mammootty in a key role, was unveiled on Friday. Going by the visuals, it looks like Akhil has finally bid adieu to his boyish looks and has transformed into a ripped killing machine in this big-budget action-thriller which will see him play a patriot with no rules. Also Read: Akhil Akkineni begins transformation process, wants to be the best version of himself

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film also features Mammootty in a very important role. Akhil took to his Twitter page to release the teaser. The film, originally shot in Telugu, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The teaser introduces Akhil’s character as the most notorious, most ruthless patriot. Mammootty’s character goes on to say that he’s unpredictable and uncatchable. The rest of the teaser gives a glimpse of the film’s lavish scale and promises to be high on action. Akhil also gives fans a glimpse of his transformed, beefed-up look with washboard abs.

Last year, Akhil teased fans with his beefed-up look for his character in Agent. Hailing his transformation, several fans in the comments section replied with fire emojis. Akhil took to Instagram to share his transformation picture with the caption: “There is a storm coming. I can feel it.” Akhil looks extremely beefed up in the picture.

Flaunting his physical transformation for the film, he also shared a picture and captioned it, “365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that (sic).”

Akhil was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor, which was directed by Bhaskar. The film, which was a box-office hit, saw Akhil play an NRI while Pooja Hegde was seen as a stand-up comedian.

