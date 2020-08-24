Akhil Akkineni begins transformation process, wants to be the best version of himself

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:16 IST

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Monday took to Twitter to share that he’s beginning his transformation journey and that he will work towards the best version of himself.

“It’s time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the version of myself. This is going to change a lot for me. More to come soon,” Akhil tweeted along with two pictures from his gym.

It’s time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the best version of my self 💪🏻This is going to change a lot for me 🙏🏻

More to come soon...#BeingTheBestVersionOfMyself pic.twitter.com/JMMli6mRHl — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) August 24, 2020

On the career front, Akhil will be next seen on screen in Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB). Being directed by Bhaskar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is teaming up with Akhil for the first time.

The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedienne. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds.

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified.

Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil will team up with his brother Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and father Akkineni Nagarjuna for a project next year.

