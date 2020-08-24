e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Akhil Akkineni begins transformation process, wants to be the best version of himself

Akhil Akkineni begins transformation process, wants to be the best version of himself

Akhil Akkineni has shared two pictures of his transformation process from his gym session. See them here.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:16 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Akhil Akkineni has been exercising for his next project.
Akhil Akkineni has been exercising for his next project.
         

Actor Akhil Akkineni on Monday took to Twitter to share that he’s beginning his transformation journey and that he will work towards the best version of himself.

“It’s time to up my game. Intensity and hard work. Something extremely special has begun. My transformation to being the version of myself. This is going to change a lot for me. More to come soon,” Akhil tweeted along with two pictures from his gym.

 

On the career front, Akhil will be next seen on screen in Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB). Being directed by Bhaskar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is teaming up with Akhil for the first time.

The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedienne. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds.

Also read: Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified.

Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil will team up with his brother Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and father Akkineni Nagarjuna for a project next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China’s Thai Canal project propels India to upgrade military infra in A&N, Lakshadweep
China’s Thai Canal project propels India to upgrade military infra in A&N, Lakshadweep
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, says will resign
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In