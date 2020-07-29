e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / New poster of Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde out

New poster of Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde out

The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it the quarantine look of the most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 29, 2020 15:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Most Eligible Bachelor stars Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni.
Most Eligible Bachelor stars Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni.
         

The makers of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor on Wednesday teased fans with a new poster which features the film’s lead pair Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde.

The makers shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it the quarantine look of the most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. Being directed by Bhaskar, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil and Pooja. The latter was last seen on screen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

 

The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film has music by Gopi Sundar. The makers were planning to release the film in May. The film has now been pushed to Pongal next year.

Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara gets 95 million views in 24 hours, that’s a Rs 2000 crore opening day

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified. Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box-office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil will team up with his brother Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and father Akkineni Nagarjuna for a project next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
‘New era in military history’: 5 Rafale jets land at IAF Ambala air base
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
‘Birds have entered Indian airspace’: Rajnath Singh welcomes 5 Rafales
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
New Education Policy 2020 Highlights: Key takeaways of NEP to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In