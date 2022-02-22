Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Prabhas-starrer Radheshyam, Pooja Hegde thanks 'Shahenshah' for gesture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radheshyam, it was announced on Tuesday. A statement released by the film's producers says that Big B’s voice will bring ‘weight and dimension’ to the film.

Pooja also took to Twitter to share the news and thanked the veteran actor. “Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam,” she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist.

Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects. The makers are claiming that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be in never-seen-before avatars. The film releases on March 11.

Talking about Amitabh’s involvement as the narrator for the project, Radha Krishna Kumar said in a statement: “ The film is set in the 1970’s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator .”

Amitabh is currently working with Prabhas on Project K with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project, which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

The two actors seem to have become each other's fans while working together. On Sunday, Amitabh tweeted, “'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army.” Last week, Prabhas had shared a picture of Amitabh from the 70s on Instagram and written, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, 'bahubali Prabhas' praise each other after first shoot together

Prabhas also has two more projects. Last December, his new film Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel was announced. Prashanth took to twitter to make the announcement. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

