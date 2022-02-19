Amitabh Bachchan, 'bahubali Prabhas' praise each other after first shoot together

Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas have showered praises on each other after their first day of a film shoot together. They will be seen together in Nag Ashwin's next film, tentatively titled Project K. The movie also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Amitabh tweeted, “T 4196 - ... first day .. first shot .. first film with the 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent, and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !!”

Prabhas also posted about his experience of shooting with Amitabh for the first time. He shared a picture of young Amitabh from the 1975 hit film Deewar and wrote, "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!"

Announced last year, the film is science fiction and is being touted as one of the costliest films to be made in India. The first leg of the film was shot in December last year in Hyderabad.

Amitabh is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Jhund. It will release in theatres on March 4. He also has Goodbye that features Neena Gupta alongside him. Amitabh will also be seen in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in important roles. Runway 34 and The Intern remake are also in the pipeline.

Prabhas also has a film slated for a March release. He will be seen in a romantic role in his next, Radhe Shyam which also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 11 2022. Prabhas shared a new picture from the film on Valentine's Day earlier this week.

