Prabhas gets mobbed at airport, SS Rajamouli rushes to his rescue; fans laud filmmaker’s ‘master plan.’ Watch

In a video shared on social media, actor Prabhas can be seen getting mobbed by people as he stepped out of his car. Soon, filmmaker SS Rajamouli comes to his rescue.

A fan shared a video on Twitter and captioned it, “SS Rajamouli came in King's Range Rover, #Prabhas was mobbed by paparazzi at Begumpet Airport. He was silently smiling to all those asked questions, looking dashing in black and beard."

Rajamouli can be seen coming out of his car, after sometime, Prabhas arrives and the paparazzi run towards him to click his pictures. Rajamouli then rushes to Prabhas, holds his hand, as he escorts him away from the crowd. Later, Prabhas can be seen keeping his one hand on Rajamouli's shoulder as he made his way to the gate.

One fan commented on the video, “Haha he just wanted to go silently but was badly mobbed and SSR came and took him catching his hand like a baby.” Another one said, “When he got mobbed, he was searching for SSR like a child lost his daddy and got relieved after getting SSR. Prabhas touched SSR's shoulders like a little boy... Darling is very cute.” While one wrote, “This is the sweetest video, Rajamouli taking care of Prabhas.” Another one called Rajamouli's gesture a “master plan.”

Prabhas was last seen in the film Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. He will be seen next in Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar. The film is slated to release in April 2022. Prabhas also has Adipurush in the pipeline, which will also star actors Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in important roles. He will also be seen in Project-K, which will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

