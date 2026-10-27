Anand Deverakonda sticks up for brother Vijay Deverakonda, amplifies post claiming Ranabaali's performance ‘slaps negativity in face’

Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16. The film opened to lukewarm reviews and received criticism for various reasons. After intense scrutiny on the actor couple following their appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, actor Anand Deverakonda stuck up for his brother and sister-in-law. He even amplified a post claiming that Ranabaali’s performance ‘slaps negativity in the face’.

Anand Deverakonda has stuck up for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda since Ranabaali release and the Koffee With Karan episode.

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(Also Read: What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive)

Anand Deverakonda amplifies Ranabaali post

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Anand took to his Instagram Stories to reshare posts from his brother and Rashmika, addressing the criticism surrounding their marriage. He also reposted a claim from the Instagram page South Casette about Ranabaali. The post reads, “Ranabaali slaps the negativity in the face, emerges as a profitable blockbuster, and wins something far more valuable than box-office numbers, immense respect.”

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Anand Deverakonda supported Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali amid criticism.

Ranabaali’s box office performance

{{^usCountry}} This comes as reports claim that Ranabaali has recovered its production costs despite its box-office performance. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected a net of ₹54.25 crore in India and grossed ₹75.25 crore worldwide. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes as reports claim that Ranabaali has recovered its production costs despite its box-office performance. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ranabaali has collected a net of ₹54.25 crore in India and grossed ₹75.25 crore worldwide. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹120 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers told the press, “Apart from one or two territories in India and overseas, it has achieved breakeven in almost all places. When it has achieved that in most places, you must call it superhit Ranabaali.” The film has also reportedly secured a strong OTT and satellite deal before its release.

(Also Read: Content creator compares Rashmika Mandanna to Parvati and Vijay Deverakonda to Shiva, actress says it ‘feels like a warm hug’)

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Vijay as the titular character, Rashmika as his wife Jayamma, and Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. The film is the actor couple’s first after their February wedding in Udaipur and marks their reunion after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It is Vijay’s second film with Rahul after Taxiwaala (2018).

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Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali tells the story of a famine caused by colonial rule that left many to die of starvation. The titular character decides to fight back against the British and fight for his people. It is based on the Great Famine of India. Ranabaali clashed with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 at the box office but held its own despite the Tamil film’s release in a dubbed Telugu version.

Anand last starred in the romantic drama Epic with his Baby co-star Vaishnavi Chaitanya. It received positive reviews. He now has a film called Duet lined up.