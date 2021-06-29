Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Anushka Shetty shares emotional note on connecting with people, Kajal Aggarwal reacts
telugu cinema

Anushka Shetty shares emotional note on connecting with people, Kajal Aggarwal reacts

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty shared an emotional note urging all to stay connected, more so, during the pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Anushka Shetty was last seen in Nishabdham.

Actor Anushka Shetty took to on social media to post an emotional note. Her message spoke of the need to stay connected with people and caring for others.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty posted a note which read: "Please just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world. Be vulnerable, do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go; try to learn and believe in beginnings despite what you have been through. Kiss the face of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly & hope loudly and live loudly and be gentle with yourself, be gentle with your healing Connect, connect, connect - with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the moments that bring tears to your eyes. Connect with the things that make your handshake, embrace the things that make you aware of just how lucky you are to be alive. Please, just connect - because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day. Don't let your heart become one of them.”

Sharing the post she captioned it as, "Connect...Connect...Connect with every ounce of who you are with because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day....!!!”

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane admits he was 'nervous' about 'proximity' with Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba

Fans showered her post with love. One wrote, "Amazing thoughts!!!! only a beautiful heart can carve such deep thoughts!!! Stay the way ur, stay safe, stay blessed." Another user took to the comment section and wrote, "Absolutely inspiring ma'am. Copying it. Thanks a lot." Actor Kajal Agarwal also joined fans and dropped a red heart emoji in the comment box. Kajal shares a good rapport with Anushka. Recently on Kajal's birthday, Anushka posted a throwback picture of hers with Kajal and wished her an amazing year ahead.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2020 film Nishabdham. The film also starred R Madhavan.

