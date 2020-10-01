e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Anushka Shetty makes Twitter debut ahead of the release of Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty makes Twitter debut ahead of the release of Nishabdham

Anushka Shetty has acquired almost 9,00,000 followers within hours of making her Twitter debut. She will be seen opposite R Madhavan in Nishabdham.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:25 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Anushka Shetty has made her Twitter debut.
Actor Anushka Shetty, who was last seen on screen as Rani Lakshmibai in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has finally made her Twitter debut ahead of the release of her film Nishabdham, in which she plays a speech and hearing-impaired artist. She has a little over 9,00,000 followers within 16 hours.

“Hi all. Hope you are doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you (sic),” Anushka tweeted.

 

Anushka is currently busy promoting her film Nishabdham, which premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday. The story is centered on Sakshi Anushka Shetty), a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

The film, directed by Hemant Madhukar, is a suspense thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. Nishabdham also stars R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen will be seen playing a key role.

As per a recent statement from the makers, the entire film has been shot in real locations in the USA. “The entire film was shot in real locations on the outskirts of Seattle, USA. It was all real locations and places. We didn’t have any sets. Even some of the cops shown in the film are the real cops who were brought on board exclusively for the shoot. We completed shooting the entire film in 56 days in two languages – shooting simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu,” Hemant said in a statement.

