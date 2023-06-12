Avika Gor says South film industry is all about nepotism: ‘Ek bias create ho chuka hai for Bollywood films’

Actor Avika Gor shot to fame as a child actor with her performance as Anandi in the Television show Balika Vadhu. The actor has since worked in another hugely popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, and has also worked in films in the South film industry. In a new interview, she said South film industry is all about nepotism. (Also read: Avika Gor says her Sasural Simar Ka days make her cringe: ‘I returned from the dead thrice')

Avika's Telugu films

Avika went on to make her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala (2013), and went on to establish herself further with films like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, Thanu Nenu, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 to name a few. In a new interview, when Avika was asked about her opinion on films from Bollywood and the South, she brought out the topic of nepotism into the conversation.

Avika on nepotism

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Avika said, "See when it comes to star power, South is all about star power. When it comes about nepotism, the word that we all are tired of hearing... South is all about nepotism. So cheezein bilkul wahi he (Things are just the same)... its just that audiences are not choosing to see it there the way they are seeing it here. Woh ek bias create ho chuka hai for Hindi films, Bollywood films ki ye jo bhi banayenge hum pehle judge karenge... ye ek bias create ho chuka hai over the time and I think, and as someone who is a part of the industry we also understand ki kaafi time woh phase chala jaha pe ki South ki remakes bani bahut sari... so people thought ki hum bas copy karte hain... I think its just about that bias. (A bias has been created over time about Bollywood and Hindi films that we will judge whatever they make...a phase had come when a lot of South films were remade, so people thought we only copy films)"

Further talking about nepotism in the South film industry, Avika said, "Telugu industry mein ye (nepotism) toh ekdum saamne he. I mean how are people choosing to not see it? I think logon ne thoda hype kar diya is sab ko...and with time I hope ki social media bhi relax ho jaaye and ye bhi relax ho jaaye (Telugu industry is full of nepotism... I think people have hyped it a lot. I hope with time social media will relax along with it.)

Avika Gor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920 Horrors Of The Heart. The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt, is slated to release in theatres on June 23.

