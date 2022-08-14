Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright praises SS Rajamouli's RRR: An absolute blast

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been receiving praises from international filmmakers, screenwriters, and actors on social media. Now British filmmaker Edgar Wright has lauded the film in a new tweet and has said that the film was an ‘absolute blast’. Edgar is known for his films such as Last Night In Soho, Baby Driver, Shaun Of The Dead, and many more. Recently, The Gray Man's director Joe Russo, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had also praised RRR. Also Read: The Gray Man and Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls it a ‘well done epic’

Edgar tweeted, “Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause." One person reacted to Edgar's tweet and wrote, “I don’t understand applauding a film. The filmmakers aren’t there to receive it." Edgar replied to to the social media user and wrote, “If someone clapped at my film when I was the other side of the world, I would not be mad in the slightest. No filmmaker would.”

Edgar Wright praises RRR on Twitter.

One person commented, “It's a masterpiece! How do you make a movie that's part musical, part rom-com, part action movie, part epic work?! I've seen it twice and it blew my mind both times.” Lauding the south Indian film industry, one said, “A ludicrously entertaining movie. If anyone ever makes the 'Infinite Jest' of David Foster Wallace's novel (a film so entertaining that its viewers lose all interest in anything other than repeatedly viewing it, and thus eventually die) it will be a filmmaker from Tollywood.”

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill who earlier praised RRR in a tweet replied to Edgar's tweet with a meme on the film's song Natpu.

C. Robert Cargill shares a meme on RRR.

In June, Robert shared RRR's poster and tweeted, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

C. Robert Cargill praised RRR.

RRR was released in March this year. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

