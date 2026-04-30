Bellamkonda Sreenivas marries his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in intimate wedding ceremony in Tirumala. Watch

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas tied the knot with his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in a grand traditional ceremony in Tirumala on April 29, marking a new chapter in their personal lives. Videos from their wedding have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the intimate yet lavish celebrations attended by close friends and family members.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas marries Kavya Reddy

Bellamkonda Sreenivas gets married to Kavya Reddy.

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According to reports, the wedding took place at 11:13 pm on April 29 during an auspicious muhurtham. One of the videos doing the rounds on social media shows Bellamkonda performing the sacred ritual of tying the mangalsutra around Kavya’s neck. For the ceremony, Bellamkonda kept his look simple yet elegant in a traditional ivory kurta, paired with sacred garlands and a statement gold choker. Kavya, on the other hand, looked stunning in a matching-toned saree, adorned with a mathapatti and traditional jewellery that perfectly complemented the occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} The videos also capture the couple soaking in every moment of their special day, surrounded by loved ones. From exchanging smiles during the rituals to enjoying the festive atmosphere. Despite several clips making their way online, the couple is yet to officially share photographs from their wedding day. About Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The videos also capture the couple soaking in every moment of their special day, surrounded by loved ones. From exchanging smiles during the rituals to enjoying the festive atmosphere. Despite several clips making their way online, the couple is yet to officially share photographs from their wedding day. About Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In March this year, Bellamkonda made his relationship with Kavya official on social media, announcing that the two would soon get engaged and married. Shortly after, he shared pictures from their roka ceremony along with a heartfelt note for Kavya. In his post, he expressed gratitude for her presence in his life and promised to keep her smiling, calling her arrival perfectly timed and deeply meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March this year, Bellamkonda made his relationship with Kavya official on social media, announcing that the two would soon get engaged and married. Shortly after, he shared pictures from their roka ceremony along with a heartfelt note for Kavya. In his post, he expressed gratitude for her presence in his life and promised to keep her smiling, calling her arrival perfectly timed and deeply meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

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On April 5, the couple got engaged in a grand ceremony attended by friends and family. The event took place at a sprawling farmhouse in Hyderabad and saw several members from the film industry in attendance. One of the viral videos from the ceremony showed the actor sweetly kissing Kavya’s hand after the ring exchange, with fireworks lighting up the sky in the background, adding to the celebratory mood.

About Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas made his acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Alludu Seenu and gained widespread recognition with the 2019 thriller Rakshasudu. He later made his Bollywood debut in 2023 with Chatrapathi and was last seen in Kishkindhapuri.

The actor has an interesting line-up of projects ahead. He will next be seen in Tyson Naidu, directed by Saagar K Chandra, which also stars Nabha Natesh and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. The release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, he also has Haindava in the pipeline, further adding to his growing filmography.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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