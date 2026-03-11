Who is Kavya Reddy? Bellamkonda Sreenivas introduces girlfriend and soon-to-be wife amid rumours of engagement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas took to his social media amid rumours of engagement to introduce his girlfriend Kavya Reddy. Know all about her.
Recently, there were rumours that actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas was getting engaged on Monday. Amidst the speculation, the actor broke the silence and posted pictures with his girlfriend, Kavya Reddy, introducing her. He also revealed that the engagement and wedding were yet to take place.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas introduces girlfriend Kavya Reddy
Sreenivas took to his Instagram account to post happy pictures with Kavya. Some pictures show them both posing for pictures, while others show him gazing loving at her and planting a kiss on her forehead. Posting them, he shared his love for her, writing, “To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world.”
He also added, “Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni.”
Sreenivas also clarified that the ceremony held this week was a roka, not an engagement. “And to everyone asking, this was not an engagement, just a small family announcement. The Celebrations are yet to begin, and the dates will be announced soon. Your love and support mean the world to me,” he summed it up.
Celebratory messages began pouring in for the actor, with newlywed Allu Sirish commenting, “Big big congrats bro. So happy for you.” Stylist and filmmaker Neeraja Kona, actors Pragya Jaiswal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and several others left congratulatory messages, as did numerous fans.
Who is Kavya Reddy?
Sreenivas did not reveal much about Kavya, whose Instagram profile is private. Great Andhra reported that the bride-to-be is around four to five years younger than the actor. Her sister was Sreenivas’s classmate, and the alliance came through family connections.
Their upcoming nuptials have been described as ‘love-cum-arranged’. The report states that only their families and loved ones attended the roka. The engagement is expected to take place on Ugadi, March 19, and a grand wedding will be held later this year. Sreenivas has yet to officially announce his engagement and wedding dates.
Recent work
Sreenivas is producer Bellamkonda Suresh’s older son. He studied acting in the US and Mumbai before making his film debut in 2014 with Alludu Seenu, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also tried his hand at Bollywood with the 2023 film Chatrapathi, an adaptation of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s 2005 hit of the same name. He was last seen in Bhairavam and Kishkindhapuri. He has Tyson Naidu and Haindava lined up.
