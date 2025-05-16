Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas booked for alleged misbehaviour, violating traffic rules

The Jubilee Hills police in Hyderabad have registered a case against actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas for allegedly violating traffic rules and misbehaving. The actor was issued a notice after he flouted traffic rules on May 13 and misbehaved with a cop. (Also Read: Meet man who fought Mike Tyson, won 9 titles in boxing, now works as a bouncer with Ram Charan) The police served a notice to Bellamkonda Sreenivas for violating traffic rules.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas booked for traffic violation, misbehaviour

Sreenivas was caught by a traffic cop driving his car on the wrong side at the Journalists’ Colony Junction in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on May 13. According to PTI, when the cop asked him to take a U-turn and go on the right side of the road, the actor allegedly refused and drove his car towards the cop rashly.

A case was registered against Sreenivas on the charges of rash driving and obstructing a public servant from discharging public functions. The inspector of the Jubilee Hills police station confirmed the news and told ANI, “A case has been registered against actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas on 13th of this month, for violating traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic police. We have served a notice and sent it to him.” The actor is yet to address the incident.

Who is Bellamkonda Sreenivas?

Sreenivas is the son of Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and brother of actor Bellamkonda Ganesh. He studied acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA, and Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai. He also underwent training in martial arts and stunts.

He debuted in 2014 with Alludu Seenu and has since acted in films like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Sita, and Kavacham. He starred in the Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Ratsasan, titled Rakshasudu, and received good reviews for his performance. He even debuted in Bollywood in 2023 with the Hindi remake of Prabhas’ Chatrapathi, which failed to make a mark.

Sreenivas has Bhairavam, Tyson Naidu, Haindava, and Kishkindhapuri lined up for release.