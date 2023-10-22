Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Lukewarm response brings worldwide haul to 45 crore

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Although Bhagavanth Kesari movie did not get many negative reviews, box office collections are disappointing. The collections have taken a dive on the third day. In total, the film collected ₹45 crore in three days, worldwide. The domestic collection is currently at ₹31 crore. (Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari gets rave reviews on Twitter, fans love the dialogues)

Bhagavanth Kesari box office: Nandamuri Balakrishna has the lead role in the movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of that, the distributor's share is ₹26.6 crore. On the third day, Bhagavanth Kesari collected ₹7.75 crore after opening at ₹16 crore on Thursday. But with Dussehra on Sunday, the makers are hoping that the collections will increase in these two or three days.

Bhagavanth Kesari starring Balakrishna , Kajal and Srileela received mixed response from the first show. Balayya's fans were disappointed as there was nothing new in the story and no unseen action either. Mostly the family audience have been interested in the movie. On Saturday, the occupancy in Telugu states was only 50.59%.

Bhagavanth Kesari production cost is ₹64.5 crore. The producers believed that releasing it on a festival could help cover that amount. So far it has collected Rs. 19.97 crores in Telugu states in three days. It collected ₹16.5 crore in the rest of the country and ₹4.95 crore overseas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the total collections worldwide are ₹45 crores, the distributor's share is ₹26.57 crores. The film has done pre-release business of Rs.54.5 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

When it comes to the movie, Balakrishna as Bhagwant Kesari is impressive. His dialogues in Telangana dialect land perfectly. His look for the movie is also fresh. Srileela impresses as Vizzy Papa but Kajal's role is not very well written. Arjun Rampal as the stylish villain and Sarathkumar as Srileela's father invoke a similar reaction.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON