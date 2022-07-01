Bill Gates says ‘was great meeting’ Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in New York: ‘You never know who you’ll run into’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar recently met billionaire Bill Gates in New York. The Telugu actor had shared a photo from their meeting on Twitter. On Thursday, Bill also tweeted about ‘running into’ the couple, as he shared Mahesh's photo. He also had a special message for the the couple. Mahesh and Namrata are on a family holiday in the US with their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni. Read more: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar pose for a romantic pic in New York

The American businessman and co-founder of Microsoft retweeted a photo that Mahesh shared, where the two were seen posing with Namrata Shirodkar in what looked like a restaurant in New York. Along with the photo, Bill wrote, “Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar pose for a photo with billionaire Bill Gates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahesh had taken to Twitter to share a picture with Bill Gates. Mahesh described him as ‘one of the greatest visionaries’ and ‘very humble’. The actor also said he’s ‘truly an inspiration’. Namrata was also seen with Mahesh and Bill in the picture.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!” Mahesh wrote. Many of his fans reacted to his photo with Bill, with one person tweeting, “Next target (Joe) Biden.” A person also tweeted, “The world is his territory.”

Since May, Mahesh and Namrata have been on a holiday with their children. After visiting Europe, they are now in the US. Both Mahesh and Namrata, as well as their daughter Sitara, shared regular updates from their outings in Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. Mahesh has also been posting photos and videos from the US leg of their vacation.

He recently shared a romantic photo featuring him and Namrata. In the photo, the couple is seen posing together on a busy New York street. Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote: “Summer nights... city lights.” Commenting on their photo, Namrata called it one of the ‘best nights’ they’ve had. Her sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, dropped heart emojis on the couple's photo.

On the career front, Mahesh played a loan agent in his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide. The film marked the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

