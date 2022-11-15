Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR mourn actor Krishna's death: 'Tribute to the personality that made Telugu film industry proud'

Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, known in the Telugu industry as ‘superstar’, died on Tuesday in Hyderabad. He died a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised. Krishna died at the age of 80. (Also Read | Veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father, dies at 80)

Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu. Many celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani and Radikaa Sarath Kumar among others took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu on Twitter. He wrote, "This is sad beyond words. It is unbelievable that the Super star Krishna has left us. He is a person with a heart as big as Himalayas. A Breath of adventure (This was literal translation, read it as an adventurous soul), a synonym for bravery (a brave heart). Bravery, adventure, determination, humane, and goodness… he is a combination of all of this."

He also added, "Having such a personality is not just a rare thing for the Telugu film industry, but in the entire film industry. A heartfelt tribute to the personality that made Telugu film industry proud! We pray for peace for his soul and convey our condolences to our brother Mahesh Babu, his family and his innumerable fans."

Jr NTR also shared a note in Telugu. He also wrote that his thoughts are with Mahesh and his family. "Krishna garu is another name for adventure. Apart from many experimental films and distinctive characters, your credit for introducing many techniques to Telugu cinema will always be remembered. My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever," he tweeted.

Calling it an end of an era, Nani tweeted, “SUPER STAR KRISHNA. End of an era. My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir, family and Krishna Gaaru’s extended family which includes you, me and every Telugu cinema fan."

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “Superstar Krishna no more. Condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family . It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thank You sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP.”

Radikaa Sarath Kumar tweeted, “Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna . May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru . My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times.”

Krishna had worked in over 300 Telugu films in a career spanning over four decades. Krishna made his debut as a lead actor with the 1965 film Thene Manasulu and went on to star in films such as Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, Agent Gopi among many others. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri.

