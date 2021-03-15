Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic
Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic

Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu are in Sikkim for a weekend getaway. Check out their picture, shared by Lakshmi Manchu.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Mohan Babu with Chiranjeevi in Sikkim.

Actors Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu, who have been thick friends for the longest time, spent the weekend away from home in Sikkim. Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu wrote in an Instagram post that she’s jealous of both of them.

In her post, Lakshmi wrote: “When two maestros go for a quick trip to Sikkim, you know it’s going to be (lit). Only @chiranjeevikonidela uncle you could have convinced Nana for a quick weekend trip to Sikkim! I’m so jealous! So good to see you both having a nice time. Heart is full! Let us kids accompany you someday (sic).”

Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu have known each other for over three decades. They’ve worked together in several Telugu films such as Manchi Donga, Lankeswarudu, Kondaveeti Raja, Kodama Simham and Kondaveeti Donga among others.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is busy wrapping up work on his upcoming project, Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan in an important role.

Also read: Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Kareena Kapoor calls her 'superstar', Priyanka Chopra says she's 'beautiful'

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it was an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Mohan Babu, on the other hand, was last seen playing a pivotal role in Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan airline.

