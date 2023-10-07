Chiranjeevi shares pics from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding celebration; Ram Charan, Upasana join them

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to marry in a few days. On Saturday, veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebration in Hyderabad. Ram Charan was also seen in a group photo from the bash, along with wife Upasana Konidela and their extended family. Actor Allu Arjun, who is also related to the family, gave the celebration a miss. Also read: Varun Tej shares romantic pic with fiance Lavanya Tripathi from Europe holiday

Chiranjeevi's post

Chiranjeevi shares pics from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's bash.

"About last evening... Pre-wedding celebrations of @varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya. Moments to cherish," Chiranjeevi wrote in his caption. In the photos, Varun was seen in a printed black-and-white shirt and black jeans, while Lavanya wore a yellow suit.

The to-be-wedded couple posed with Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidala in one of the pictures. A family photo also featured Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana. Chiranjeevi also posted a picture of Varun and Lavanya Tripathi smiling and posing together at the bash.

Lavanya and Varun's wedding

The actors got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. As per a report by Hyderabad Times, Lavanya and Varun's wedding will take place this November in Italy. However, no date has been shared by the couple or family yet.

"The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalising details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

After returning to India, the couple will reportedly host two receptions, one in Hyderabad and another in Dehradun. The source added, “The wedding will be intimate, much like their engagement. So, the reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there.”

