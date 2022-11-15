Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR pay last respects to Krishna at his home; Ram Charan hugs Mahesh Babu. See pics

Telugu actors such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya among others paid their last respects to veteran actor Krishna at his residence on Tuesday. The 79-year-old actor died on Tuesday morning, a day after he was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. Krishna, who was popularly known as Telugu cinema’s first superstar, was the father of actor Mahesh Babu. Also read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share statement after his dad Krishna's death

Krishna breathed his last around 4.30 am on Tuesday. His body was brought to his house around 11 am and since then several actors such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan reached the residence to pay their final respects.

Chiranjeevi pays his final respects to Krishna.

Vijay Deverakonda at Krishna's residence.

In a statement, it was confirmed that the mortal remains of Krishna will be shifted to Gachibowli stadium around 5 pm for the public to pay their homage.

A prolific actor, Krishna was also a successful director and producer. His sudden demise brought the entire Telugu industry to a standstill. The last rites will be performed on Wednesday with full state honours.

Krishna's son, actor Mahesh Babu (left) with Naga Chaitanya and Jr NTR.

Following his father’s demise, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar released a statement. It read, “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again.” The statement was signed by the Ghattameni family.

Ram Charan consoles Mahesh Babu.

Pawan Kalyan folds his hands to pay respects to Krishna.

Krishna made his debut as a lead actor with the 1965 film Thene Manasulu and went on to star in films such as Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Goodachari 116, James Bond 777, Agent Gopi among many others. His last on screen appearance was in the 2016 Telugu film, Sri Sri. He had worked in over 350 films. He was conferred with the coveted Padma Bhushan in the year 2009.

