Chiranjeevi shares BTS video with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh showing making of Bholaa Shankar song. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu movie, Bholaa Shankar. On Thursday, Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to tease fans with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from a song shoot, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh along with the ensemble cast. Also read: Chiranjeevi 'leaks' pics from Bholaa Shankar song shoot in Switzerland, fans think it will be 'a good dance number'

About Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi shared a new video from the sets of Bholaa Shankar.

The film is the official remake of Tamil film Vedalam, which featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is gearing up for release later this year.

Chiranjeevi's BTS video

Over the last few weeks, Chiranjeevi has been sharing content from the shoot of Bholaa Shankar at regular intervals to keep his fans happy. He captioned his lastest post, “Chiruleaks.”

Going by the video, it looks like a very grand song that almost features the entire cast. From Tamannaah to Keerthy, Sushanth and to the rest of the supporting cast, this looks like an end credits song.

Reactions to the video

In the comment section, several fans expressed their excitement. One Instagram user wrote: “Looks like a jolly number. Wish to see Chiru always smiling and happy like this (sic).”

Another user wrote: “Chiru garu, what energy is yours sir. The young heroes of today are also not this active. They are so beautiful. It's like festival weather wherever you are (sic).”

Chiranjeevi's recent projects

Chiranjeevi’s last release Waltair Veerayya grossed over Rs. 200 crore globally. The film emerged as Chiranjeevi’s most successful outing since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya featured Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman who helps a local police officer in nabbing an infamous drug peddler, who escapes from police custody and flees to Malaysia. The film also stars Ravi Teja in a key role.

Meanwhile, reports have recently emerged that Chiranjeevi will next star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film, Bro Daddy. The original featured Mohanlal and Prithviraj as father and son.

