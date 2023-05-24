Chiranjeevi 'leaks' pics from Bholaa Shankar song shoot in Switzerland, fans think it will be 'a good dance number'

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, is currently shooting for upcoming Telugu movie Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland, where the team is filming a song. On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to tease fans with some pictures from the shoot and wrote that the song will appeal to all audience and more so to his fans. Also read: Chiranjeevi hosts Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose on film's set, poses with Oscars trophy Chiranjeevi shared photos from Bholaa Shankar song shoot in Switzerland.

The film is the official remake of Tamil film Vedalam, which featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a note in Telugu. He attached the pictures with his note. The English translations of his tweet reads, “The song shoot for Bhola Shankar in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience and more so all the fans! Let's share more soon! Until then, these are the 'little leaks' pics (sic).”

In response to the photos, fans wrote that they can’t wait to see the song on the big screen. One tweeted, “I want this to be a good dance number. Boss (Chiranjeevi) dances like a dream (sic).” Another Twitter user, who was apparently present during the filming in Switzerland, shared a glimpse of the song's shoot itself.

In the pictures, Chiranjeevi can be seen seated in a chair as the crew gets ready for the shoot. In one picture, the dancers can be seen prepping for the shot. Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. It is gearing up for release later this year.

Chiranjeevi’s last release Waltair Veerayya grossed over ₹200 crore globally. The film emerged as Chiranjeevi’s most successful outing since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya featured Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman, who helps a local police officer in nabbing an infamous drug peddler that escapes from police custody and flees to Malaysia. The film also featured Ravi Teja in a key role.

