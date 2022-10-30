Chiranjeevi writes heartfelt letter for Samantha Ruth Prabhu after her Myositis diagnosis, she reacts

Actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote a letter to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently revealed her autoimmune condition. Samantha has been diagnosed with myositis and is in US for treatment. To this, Chiranjeevi wished her ‘all the courage’ in a heartfelt letter. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Jr NTR, all wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a speedy recovery after myositis diagnosis

Chiranjeevi’s letter read, "Dear Sam (Samantha), From time to time, challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us discover our own inner strength. You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too, Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the Force be with you! " Posting the note, the actor added to the caption, "Wishing you speedy recovery!!"

Responding to it, Samantha wrote back, “Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words.” Besides him, several other celebrities such as Dulquer Salman, Jr NTR, Laksmi Manchu, Shriya Saran and Hansika Motwani among others have also extended their support to her.

In a post, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.” She added, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.” She will be next seen in Yashoda.

