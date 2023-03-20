Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela unfollows husband Chaitanya on Instagram amid separation rumours

Actor Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela, who got married in a royal ceremony to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur’s Udaivilas in December 2020, is apparently dealing with some problems on the marriage front. As per the latest reports, both Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours that there’s trouble brewing in their marriage. Chaitanya has even deleted the wedding pictures from his profile. (Also Read | Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception: Gorgeous bride shines at Hyderabad event)

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda tied the knot in 2020.

The wedding in 2020 was attended by Telugu cinema’s most popular names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun among many others of the Konidela family. From taking chartered flights to dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet, it was unarguably one of the biggest wedding ceremonies of the year.

Over the last few months, the industry grapevine is that the couple has not been in each other’s good books, paving the way to rumours that they are heading towards separation. On Sunday, social media was buzzing with news that Niharika has unfollowed her husband on Instagram while he has deleted their wedding pictures. The couple is yet to officially react to the reports that have been doing the rounds.

Niharika’s father Naga Babu, who plays character roles, took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter Niharika at her wedding. He wrote that he was already missing her. He wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay (sic)."

Niharika Konidela, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a close-knit family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

