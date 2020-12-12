Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception: Gorgeous bride shines at Hyderabad event

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:54 IST

After their big, fat wedding in the dreamy Udaipur, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad for those who could not attend their destination nuptials. The couple seemed to have eyes only for each other as they posed with family and friends at the reception.

Niharika shared a few photos from the wedding reception and she looked gorgeous in a mint green lehenga that she had paired with heavy kundan jewellery. Chaitanya complimented her look in an ivory sherwani.

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, with events stretching over five days. Among those in attendance were Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu. Niharika donned two saris for her wedding, which she paired with heavy traditional jewllery. She chose a red and green sari for one of her looks and a gold one, which was her second look at the wedding.

Niharika, who has appeared in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, is the daughter of actor Naga Babu. An emotional father of the bride had written on social media, “It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay.”