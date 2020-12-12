e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception: Gorgeous bride shines at Hyderabad event

Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception: Gorgeous bride shines at Hyderabad event

After a dream wedding in Udiapur, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad. The new bride chose a mint green lehenga for the occasion.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception in Hyderabad.
Inside Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s wedding reception in Hyderabad.
         

After their big, fat wedding in the dreamy Udaipur, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad for those who could not attend their destination nuptials. The couple seemed to have eyes only for each other as they posed with family and friends at the reception.

Niharika shared a few photos from the wedding reception and she looked gorgeous in a mint green lehenga that she had paired with heavy kundan jewellery. Chaitanya complimented her look in an ivory sherwani.

 

 
 
 

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, with events stretching over five days. Among those in attendance were Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu. Niharika donned two saris for her wedding, which she paired with heavy traditional jewllery. She chose a red and green sari for one of her looks and a gold one, which was her second look at the wedding.

Niharika, who has appeared in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, is the daughter of actor Naga Babu. An emotional father of the bride had written on social media, “It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay.”

top news
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
US allows emergency Covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, AQI likely to improve
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In