Niharika Konidela ties the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, see their pics with Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:31 IST

In what can be best described as a big fat royal wedding, actor Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur’s Udaivilas on Wednesday night. The wedding was attended by Telugu cinema’s most popular names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among many others of the Konidela family.

The families of the bride and the groom left for Udaipur on Sunday and since then their pictures have taken the internet by storm. From taking chartered flights to dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet, it was unarguably one of the biggest wedding ceremonies of the year.

Niharika poses with family.

The marriage took place late on Wednesday night and the internet has been inundated with pictures from the wedding ritual. For the wedding, Niharika donned two saris. She chose a red and green sari for one of her looks and a gold one, which was her second look at the wedding.

Niharika’s father Naga Babu, who plays character roles, took to Instagram to share a photo with his daughter at her wedding. He wrote that he’s already missing her, “It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time....’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay (sic).”

Also read: Emraan Hashmi reacts to Bihar student naming actor as his father: ‘I swear he ain’t mine’

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a close-knit family affair in August. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika, who is the sister of actor Varun Tej, recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more