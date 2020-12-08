Niharika Konidela wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and family make a splash, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:37 IST

Actor Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online and have gone viral.

From Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan and Allu Arjun and other family members of the Konidela family have made a splash with their presence. The families left for Udaipur on Sunday and since then their pictures have taken the internet by storm. From taking chartered flights to dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet, it’s one big fat wedding and the mood is unparalleled.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a memorable picture with Niharika.

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha with Niharika’s parents Padmaja Konidela and Nagndra Babu.

He wrote in Telugu, “My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in advance, in this auspicious moment of putting our little nebula, which has grown in our hands, into the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you (sic).”

Niharika Konidela, who has worked in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a close-knit family affair in August. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple.

Soon after her engagement, Niharika opened up about her partner in a chat with Times of India. Niharika said: “Yes, I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. We are not engaged officially yet and my social media post was to just officially announce that I’m taken. Naturally, I’m thrilled right now.”

The report added that Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a business strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika, who is the sister of actor Varun Tej, recently ventured into production with a web series; however, its details are yet to be officially announced.

