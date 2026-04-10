Dacoit box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film has a slow start, opens at 4 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 1: After much delay, Dacoit has finally released in theatres. How has the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer fared amid high expectations from viewers? The romantic action thriller opened to mixed reviews and has had a slow box-office start. Let us take a detailed look (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL')

Dacoit box office update

Dacoit box office collection day 1: The film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.

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The latest report on Sacnilk states that Dacoit has collected ₹4.38 crore at the box office on the first day of release. Dhurandhar 2, which is in its fourth week of release, is still giving competition to the film. The Ranveer Singh film edged past Dacoit, earning ₹5.23 crore. Dacoit has to remain steady in the upcoming days to register a solid opening weekend.

Dacoit had a lower opening than the sleeper hit Anaganaga Oka Raju ( ₹5.5 crore) and the Hindi war drama Ikkis ( ₹7 crore).

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh as an inspector. The story revolves around two former lovers who are forced to work together to carry out a series of robberies that change their lives. The film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. It was earlier scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also planned for the same day. Adivi Sesh had admitted that films like Dhurandhar The Revenge are a phenomenon so there is no sense of competition with it.

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{{^usCountry}} Dacoit opened to mixed reviews upon release, with many viewers complaining that the film squanders away its solid premise with half-baked execution. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The second half does find some emotional footing, with Sesh and Mrunal making a sincere effort to sell the gravity of the situation. At times, it works. But just as often, the film slips into such absurdity that you find yourself chuckling despite yourself. Two people go about looting hospitals as if it were as effortless as plucking a mango off a tree. The film, to its credit, is somewhat self-aware. A character even calls out this very exaggeration about the heist situation within the narrative. Anurag Kashyap has nothing much to do with a half-baked role as a cop.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dacoit opened to mixed reviews upon release, with many viewers complaining that the film squanders away its solid premise with half-baked execution. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The second half does find some emotional footing, with Sesh and Mrunal making a sincere effort to sell the gravity of the situation. At times, it works. But just as often, the film slips into such absurdity that you find yourself chuckling despite yourself. Two people go about looting hospitals as if it were as effortless as plucking a mango off a tree. The film, to its credit, is somewhat self-aware. A character even calls out this very exaggeration about the heist situation within the narrative. Anurag Kashyap has nothing much to do with a half-baked role as a cop.” {{/usCountry}}

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