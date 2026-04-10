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Dacoit box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film has a slow start, opens at 4 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 1: The Telugu film opened to mixed reviews and had a lacklustre start on its opening day.

Apr 10, 2026 10:26 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dacoit box office collection day 1: After much delay, Dacoit has finally released in theatres. How has the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer fared amid high expectations from viewers? The romantic action thriller opened to mixed reviews and has had a slow box-office start. Let us take a detailed look (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL')

Dacoit box office update

Dacoit box office collection day 1: The film stars Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Dacoit has collected 4.38 crore at the box office on the first day of release. Dhurandhar 2, which is in its fourth week of release, is still giving competition to the film. The Ranveer Singh film edged past Dacoit, earning 5.23 crore. Dacoit has to remain steady in the upcoming days to register a solid opening weekend.

Dacoit had a lower opening than the sleeper hit Anaganaga Oka Raju ( 5.5 crore) and the Hindi war drama Ikkis ( 7 crore).

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh as an inspector. The story revolves around two former lovers who are forced to work together to carry out a series of robberies that change their lives. The film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. It was earlier scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also planned for the same day. Adivi Sesh had admitted that films like Dhurandhar The Revenge are a phenomenon so there is no sense of competition with it.

 
adivi sesh mrunal thakur
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